Nigeria: APC Constitutes Ondo Primary Election Appeal Committees

17 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the primary election and appeal committees for Ondo State governorship primary election slated for July 20, 2020.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued yesterday, said the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, would chair the primary election committee, while Mr. Chris Ibe, would chair the primary election appeal committee.

He said other members of the primary election committee are Mr. Alwan Hassan, Mr. Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu, Mrs. Margret Igwe and Olorogun Emerhor (Secretary).

Nabena said other members of the appeal committee are Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. Abba Isah, Mr. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice, Mr.. Emeka Agaba and Mr. Abdulmimuni Okara (Secretary).

He added that both committees would be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the APC National Secretariat today.

