Liberia: Suspended Passport Director to Be Re-Indicted

17 July 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)
By Jimmey C. Fahngon, Editor-in-Chief

State Prosecutors have announced plan to re-indict suspended Passport Director, Andrew Wonplue, for the August Term of Court.

On Tuesday, July 14, Criminal Court "C" Judge, Yarmie Gbeisey, dismissed an indictment against the suspended Passport Director without prejudice to the State.

Judge Gbeisey's action was based on an application filed by Defense Counsel and consistent with Chapter 18 Section 18.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

The law states that anyone indicted for an indictable offense shall be tried within two court terms, or such indictment shall be dropped with or without prejudice.

Montserrado County Attorney, Edwin Martin, said Government is not troubled by the Court's decision to dismiss the indictment against Mr. Wonplue, but said his re-indictment is based on emerging new evidences.

In 2019, the suspended Passport Director was indicted by the Government of Liberia for allegedly printing and stealing passports at the Foreign Ministry.

