Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian boxer Mounir Lazzez beat Ghanaian Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision of judges, Thursday in Abu Dhabi, for his grand debut in the championships of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the number one organisation in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Thanks to this success, Lazzez has become the first UFC fighter born, grown up and living in an Arab country to compete in the MMA league.

He was even rewarded with the "performance of the evening" at UFC Fight Night 172.