South Africa: 4IR Can Help Solve Myriad Problems, Not Least of Which Is Our Water Woes

17 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated our shift to the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. They have the potential to facilitate development and transform health, waste management, water and sanitation, and agriculture on the African continent.

One of the problems that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted in South Africa is the water crisis when the government could not supply this vital resource to needy communities and schools. The water scarcity is not by any means a new story; it is an enduring problem with sobering statistics that threaten the livelihood of people and wildlife in many countries.

As I pondered this crisis, caused by years of drought and self-inflicted factors such as poor governance and management, my mind drifted to how technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) could be used to solve the problem.

But first, it is worth noting that a cursory glance at the news recently presents two vastly different views on the technologies of 4IR. On the one hand are the significant possibilities that these technologies bring across various sectors, from science to engineering and so forth. Last week, for instance, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology announced that it was using machine learning to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

