Malawi: Safe Maternal Health During Covid-19 Through The African Trust

With the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Malawi that could also potentially enhance the number of both Covid and consequential deaths, and at a time where the health care system seems to be resource-challenged, The African Trust, a network of grassroots NGOs donated Fetal Dopplers to Malawi at Blantyre District Health Office, Queens Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Fetal Dopplers are devices that enable midwives to hear fetal heart rates while maintaining a considerable distance from the pregnant woman, a stance necessary to enhance social distancing and thereby reducing chances of contracting or spreading Covid-19 between the midwives and pregnant women.

Initially, Midwives in Malawian hospitals were using Fetal scopes to detect fetal heart rates, a process that required them to press the fetal scope on the pregnant woman’s abdomen, lean towards the device and listen to the fetal heart rates. This system is very traditional and not ideal in a time where social distancing should be emphasized. It promotes high risk of contraction of the Coronavirus between the mid-wife and the pregnant woman. On the other hand, the fetal Doppler uses sound waves to pick up a baby's heartbeat without leaning toward the pregnant woman and therefore encouraging necessary precautions to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

African Trust has been very instrumental in the fight against Covid-19 having produced close to 5 million masks of which 3, 827, 813 have been distributed free of charge across Malawi through the Masks for All Malawi initiative (www.masks4allMalawi.org), a two-fold process of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus through a network of tailors and suppliers in Malawi while also providing income generation opportunities across Malawi in a season most have struggled to retain work or small businesses.

The African Trust is dedicated to sustainable, high-impact development projects in sub-Saharan African countries and executes its projects by partnering with local stakeholders, while delivering innovative solutions that create jobs, protecting the vulnerable, and saving lives. Its largest funder is the Hestian Project (the Hestian Project has reached over 3.5 million Malawians with the Chitetezo Mbaula improved cook stove on a financially self-sustained grant-free basis).

Mussa Ladd, the Business Development and Strategic Manager for The African Trust, said the donation was made on the basis of reducing the risk of more infections in the hospital either to the pregnant women or the midwives.

“Our aim as African Trust is to play a part during this Covid-19 Pandemic time. Donating Fetal Dopplers to the Malawi Health System is one of our ways of providing life-saving opportunities to medical practitioners who have been key in the fight against Covid-19 and all those who are placed vulnerable health situations” said Mr. Ladd.

He said their organisation plans to do more support focusing on the health systems during this Covid-19 pandemic time.

Blantyre District Nursing Officer (DNO), Modesta Mwangomba, said they were grateful as they would have never asked for a much better and convenient time for such a donation than during this pandemic.

“The Fetal Dopplers will ease our job. They are much safer and convenient to use during this time compared to what we were using before. We really appreciate this great gesture from the African Trust” she added.

