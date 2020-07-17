South Africa: Friday Activist - Constance Mogale

analysis

'As a black child, you cannot say you're not an activist unless you are not conscious of your environment!'

The national co-ordinator for the Alliance for Rural Democracy (ARD), Constance Galeo Mogale, is a formidable force in the rural land rights arena and as we conduct the interview her fiery passion is unmistakable as she punctuates her sentences with blazing eyes and razor-sharp analysis.

Mogale was born in rural North West and has a long history of land rights activism spanning as far back as the first democratic dispensation. She describes herself as a daughter of families dispossessed of their land on both sides. Mogale says she started off in activism with just a matric certificate and the passion engendered in her by her two grandmothers who raised her.

Her parents were domestic workers in Johannesburg, with her father being both a petrol attendant and gardener. Her father's family was originally from and owned land in Lichtenburg but was later removed to Ramatlabama - a village about 25km from the border of Botswana - where she stayed until she completed her matric.

After matric, she moved to her maternal home in Goedgevonden, close to Ventersdorp. There she started to develop...