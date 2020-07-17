Malawi: Chisale Granted K10 Million Cash Bond Bail

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipawo has granted bail to former president Peter Mutharika's security aide Norman Paulosi Chisale who is accused of fraud and money laundering.

He has been ordered to give a K10 million cash bond and to also provide two non-cash surities of K50 million each.

Chisale has also been ordered to surrender his passport and appear to Police Headquarters in Area 30 on Tuesdays every fortnight.

He faces charges on issues involving the importation of K5 billion cement duty free using Mutharika's Tax Payers Identification Number (TPIN).

Chisale, who was arrested on Monday, arrived at the Court on Friday morning handcuffed with a Bible in his hands.