Malawi: Minister Msungama Tells FA Malawi Boss to Be Apolitical

Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama has cautioned Football Association of Malawi (Fam) president Walter Nyamilandu against actively engaging in partisan politics.

Msungama made the direct appeal on Thursday during his familiarisation tour at the FAM offices.

During his tour, the minister also toured the Malawi National Council of Sports offices and Blantyre Youth Centre.

Speaking at Fam's Mpira Village, Msungama asked Nyamilandu to always remember that his position demands that he should be non-partisan.

According to FIFA rules, FA association executive too brass are restricted from taking part in active politics.

However, Nyamilandu has been seen in public even dressed in a political party regalia.

He also came under fire when FAM sponsored a former rulling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign rally on MBC Tv.

Still more, the Sports Minister said he is ready to work with FAM on improving the performance of the national team just like other sports associations.

He hailed FAM for the wonderful setup at at Mpira Village.

"This is the first time I am visiting the Mpira Village and I am impressed with the composition of the facility, the FA Set up and the vision that the administrators have in moving the game forward," said Msungama.

"What is remaining is for us to translate the vision into fruits which is the National Team's performance in international competitions because that is what people will use to assess us," he added.

He therefore assured FAM that government will always provide massive support by among others ensuring it is honouring budgetary allocations to the association.

On his part, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu said his administration is committed to work hand in hand with the ministry in developing the game.

"As an association, we know that the new government has an agenda to transform every sector of this country and we would like that transformation to come into football as well and I am sure the Minister is the right man who will help us change the mentality of seeing football as a social enterprise but rather a Commercial one" said Nyamilandu.