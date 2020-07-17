Malawi: Soccer Agent Prince Jere No More On Suspected COVID-19

17 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Self-proclaimed soccer scout and agent Prince Jere has died.

Jere reportedly died on Thursday evening at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe on suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

His burial arrangements are again yet to be announced.

Jere was early this years barrerd by FAM from transacting any football deal following a series of flaws.

Jere was working through his Touchline Football Agency which had roots from South Africa.

FAM says it only recognises three soccer agents namely Felix Sapao, Jimmy Zakazaka and Maya Msungama according to FAM Club Licensing and Transfer Matching System Manager Casper Jangale.

