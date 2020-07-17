Mauritius: Elca Opens Its Second Office On Information Technology in Mauritius

press release

ELCA, the Swiss IT conglomerate, is expanding its activities in Mauritius. After opening its first headquarters in 2018, ELCA opened its second office yesterday afternoon on the 6th floor, Absa House, Ebène.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr. Darsanand Balgobin, the CEO of ELCA, Mr. Cédric Moret by videoconference, and Mr. Olivier Hecq (Manager of ELCA centre in Mauritius).

The offshore IT company has been operational in Ebène since 2018, and employs 120 people. They work on IT application development and maintenance projects for ELCA customers in Switzerland.

In his address, the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr. Darsanand Balgobin, stressed that the presence of ELCA in Mauritius clearly indicates that the country continues to be attractive to International companies. "The presence of such a company as ELCA in Mauritius is an important step in Government's strategy to attract more world-class companies in the high technology field." stated the Minister.

He further appealed to the young Mauritians working at ELCA, to give their best in their duties which will eventually help them excel and become even better.

For his part, the CEO of ELCA Group, Mr. Cédric Moret, underlined that the existing headquarters of ELCA in Mauritius is a strategic one which complements the existing centres in Vietnam and Spain. It guarantees access to an additional pool of talent to support growth and offers attractive prospects for many young Mauritians. According to him, ELCA could help the Mauritian government with the forthcoming opening of the borders.

In this endeavour, he pointed out that the 'Health & Go' health certificate developed by ELCA as part of its digital transformation system could allow Mauritius to verify whether tourists coming to the island are immunized, or have recently undergone any test or other forms of health control put in place by the authorities. This 'Health & Go' health certificate application is based on blockchain and artificial intelligence technology, added Mr. Moret.

ELCA is an IT and digital transformation consulting company. It operates in all major industries: health, transport and logistics, public administration, financial services, manufacturing, defense and civil security, energy, sports and events. The company employs 1,400 people in Switzerland, Spain, Vietnam and Mauritius.