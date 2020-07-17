Malawi: Mutharika's Aide Chisale Rearrested Over Blantyre Shooting

17 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Former president Peter Mutharika's aide Norman Paulosi Chisale has been re-arrested moments after being granted bail by the Lilongwe Magistrate Court in cement import case , this time on a charge of assault which took place in Blantyre .

Chisale has been slapped with money laundering and fraud charges in relation to the cement import scandal.

But after he was released on K10 million cash bail bond by Senior Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao, police pounced on Chisale again on allegations of assualt.

Chisale reportedly shot a woman at Chimwankhunda Township in Blantyre as he was allegedly chasing people suspected to have been unarmed robbers.

A 35 year-old Sigele Kaipa was hit with a stray bullet and treated at hospital.

State prosecutors told the court that Chisale will be taken in custody for that charge.

When the incident happened while Chisale was strongman during Mutharika's regime, human rights defenders asked the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to independently investigate the incident.

Chisale reacted furiously in court of his re-arrest, saying : "It's too much . I am a person too and I feel pain."

Senior Resident Magistrate Chipai said the issue introduced was not before the court and therefore would not comment.

There was tension as Chisale was refusing to be taken into custody.

