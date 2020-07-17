Tanzania: Over 320 CCM Candidates Collect Nomination Forms in Kagera

17 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

AT least 328 CCM candidates, including several incumbent legislators, have collected nomination forms for legislative positions.

From 2015-2020, nine out of 10 constituencies in Kagera Region were led by CCM legislators.

The constituencies with outgoing MPs in brackets include Bukoba Rural (Mr Jasson Rweikiza), Muleba South (Prof Anna Tibaijuka), Muleba N orth (Mr Charles Mwijage), Missenyi-N kenge (Dr Diodorus Kamala).

Others are Ngara (Mr Alex Gashaza), Biharamulo (Mr Oscar Mukasa), Karagwe (Mr Innocent Bashungwa) and Kyerwa (Mr Innocent Bilakwate).

Bukoba Urban Constituency was led by Mr Wilfred Lwakatare (Chadema) who recently defected to CUF.

Latest reports show that about 40 CCM members, including seven women in Biharamulo Constituency had until Wednesday collected nomination forms.

The members include incumbent MP Oscar Mukasa while 39 CCM members, including one woman from Ngara Constituency, had collected their nomination forms, including outgoing MP Alex Gashaza.

CCM election supervisor in Bukoba Urban Constituency Flaviana Katumwa said so far 36 CCM candidates had collected nomination forms, including Bukoba-based Advocate Aaron Kabunga, while in Nkenge Constituency 46 CCM members had collected nomination forms, including outgoing MP, Dr Diodorus Kamala.

In Bukoba Rural Constituency, 31 CCM candidates have collected their nomination forms, including incumbent MP Jasson Rweikiza, while in Muleba N orth Constituency 11 CCM candidates, including outgoing MP Charles Mwijage, have collected nomination forms.

In Karagwe Constituency 25 CCM members, including incumbent MP Innocent Bas hungwa have collected nomination forms, while in Muleba South Constituency 24 CCM members have collected nomination forms.

Speaking in Dodoma , President John Magufuli gave the latest statistics that the number of aspirants had reached 328 by yesterday dawn.

Meanwhile, three women from Chadema have been selected to contest for legislative positions in three constituencies.

