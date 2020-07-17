Tanzania: New Project to Address Water Woes in Mwanza

17 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Shagata in Mwanza

MWANZA Urban water Supply (Mwauwasa) has put in place strategies to end water woes in the city.

Mwauwasa Deputy Director Leonard Msenyele told the 'Daily News' that his office was committed to ensuring water shortages were becoming history in the city.

He said Mwauwasa had assigned China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to construct a big water tank at Buswelu Mountain, near the Ilemela District Commissioner's Office.

According to Mr Msenyele, the tank will be capable of storing up to 3 million litres of water per day.

"Construction is set to start in August this year."

The project will facilitate water supply to various parts of the city, including Buswelu Ward, where residents buy 20 litres of water at 200/-.

He said to end water shortages in Mwanza City, the Ministry of Finance and Planning had signed a contract in June this year with France Development Agency (AFD) worth 77bn/- to set up a water network through Sogea Satom Company.

Mr Msenyele said Mwauwasa would set up a new source of water in Butimba which would be able to produce up to 50 million litres of water per day to top up the existing production of 95 million litres per day at Kapripoint water source.

