Tanzania: World Vision Tanzania, People of Canada Hailed for Timely Support

MUSHABAGO residents in Muleba District have commended World Vision Tanzania (WVT) and the people of Canada for the construction of modern latrines at Kanoni and Omurunazi primary schools.

The residents commended the handover of the latrines on Wednesday.

Mushabago Councillor Aaron Mpumbya on behalf of the residents said the support had greatly improved s a n i t a - tion at the schools.

" O n behalf of Mushabago residents, we greatly appreciate WVT support and the people of Canada. The modern toilets have improved sanitation. In the past, the pupils faced various diseases, including cholera due to lack of latrines," he said.

Reading a report, WVT Zonal Manager Atugonza Kyaruzi, who is also the manager of Ruhita Area Programme (AP), said the project cost over 124m/- .

About 36.5m/- was spent on the construction of latrines and a teachers' bathroom at Omurunazi Primary School, while 36.5 m/- was spent at Omurunazi primary school.

Mr Bukuru Malembo, on behalf of Muleba District Commissioner Richard Ruyango thanked WVT and the people of Canada for timely support.

"On behalf of the government, I thank WVT and the people of Canada for continued support in various sectors of the economy, including health, education and water infrastructure," he said.

Head teacher of Kanoni Primary School George Kitundu said the school had 630 pupils, including 338 girls while Omurunazi Primary School head teacher Denice Simon said the school had 456 pupils, including 237 girls.

Residents of four wards benefitted from the project, including Mushabago, N yakatanga, N genge and Burungura that in total had 62,967 pupils.