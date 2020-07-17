Tanzania: World Vision Tanzania, People of Canada Hailed for Timely Support

17 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

MUSHABAGO residents in Muleba District have commended World Vision Tanzania (WVT) and the people of Canada for the construction of modern latrines at Kanoni and Omurunazi primary schools.

The residents commended the handover of the latrines on Wednesday.

Mushabago Councillor Aaron Mpumbya on behalf of the residents said the support had greatly improved s a n i t a - tion at the schools.

" O n behalf of Mushabago residents, we greatly appreciate WVT support and the people of Canada. The modern toilets have improved sanitation. In the past, the pupils faced various diseases, including cholera due to lack of latrines," he said.

Reading a report, WVT Zonal Manager Atugonza Kyaruzi, who is also the manager of Ruhita Area Programme (AP), said the project cost over 124m/- .

About 36.5m/- was spent on the construction of latrines and a teachers' bathroom at Omurunazi Primary School, while 36.5 m/- was spent at Omurunazi primary school.

Mr Bukuru Malembo, on behalf of Muleba District Commissioner Richard Ruyango thanked WVT and the people of Canada for timely support.

"On behalf of the government, I thank WVT and the people of Canada for continued support in various sectors of the economy, including health, education and water infrastructure," he said.

Head teacher of Kanoni Primary School George Kitundu said the school had 630 pupils, including 338 girls while Omurunazi Primary School head teacher Denice Simon said the school had 456 pupils, including 237 girls.

Residents of four wards benefitted from the project, including Mushabago, N yakatanga, N genge and Burungura that in total had 62,967 pupils.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.