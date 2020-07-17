Tanzania: Bunda Leads in CCM Nomination Seekers

17 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Mara

BUNDA Urban Constituency was until morning leading with the highest number of CCM cadres seeking the ruling party's endorsement to contest parliamentary seats in Mara Region in preparation for the next general election.

"Bunda Town has recorded 60 members who collected nomination forms by Wednesday evening and the number is likely to go up in the constituency and in other parts of the region," Mara Regional CCM Secretary Shaibu Ngatiche told the 'Daily News'.

"At the same time Musoma U rban Constituency," he said, "follows with 54 CCM members, who collected CCM parliamentary nomination forms and Serengeti with 50 members."

The number stood at 46 members in Butiama Constituency and 42 members in Rorya Constituency.

Musoma Rural recorded 29 CCM members, including several professors who turned up to challenge Prof Sospeter Muhongo, according to the top regional CCM official.

"Until this time Musoma Rural has 29 members who have collected nomination forms. The number includes several professors," Mr Ngatche said.

Other constituencies and their number of CCM members who turned up to pick the nomination forms by Wednesday evening are Tarime Rural (27), Tarime Urban (18) and Bunda Rural (31).

Some of the CCM members, who have collected nomination forms and their constituencies in brackets are Mr Steven Wassira (Bunda Urban ), Prof Sospeter Muhongo (Musoma Rural), Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Tamisemi) Mwita Waitara (Tarime Rural), Mr Madaraka Nyerere (Butiama), Ms Rhobi Samwelly, Mr Vedastus Mathayo (Musoma Urban), Mr Jafari Chege (Rorya) and Advocate Onyango Otieno (Tarime Urban).

The regional CCM secretary urged all those who were seeking nomination to abide by legal procedures by refraining from engaging in corrupt practices, among other things.

The exercise to collect the nomination forms is expected to end today evening across the country.

"Our region is expected to have the largest number of members seeking nomination because some more may turn up today and tomorrow (Friday)."

The number of those vying for various CCM wings, including women's special seats was 44 by Thursday, according to Mr Ngatiche.

