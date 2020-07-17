Uganda: Pep Closes Ugandan Shops

17 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ismail Musa Ladu

By close of this year (2020), PEP stores, a leading clothing discount retailer in Africa, would have closed shops in Uganda, rendering more than 80 employees jobless.

One of the reasons resulting into closure of PEP operations in Uganda is the pressure occasioned by coronavirus (COVID-19) disruptions.

PEP Group of Companies Country General Manager, Mr Liaan Max Scholtes, confirmed the development when contacted by the Daily Monitor on Thursday evening.

"PEP Group of Companies have decided to wind down business in Uganda as a result of adverse market conditions in the retail industry," he said

"The performance of PEP in Uganda has been impacted by macroeconomic factors including a very competitive retail environment, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The difficult decision was taken to close operations in Uganda which employs 85 loyal employees," Mr Liaan added.

Operations comprise 13 retail stores and one distribution centre. It is the largest clothing discount retailer in Africa, with 300 stores across 7 African countries.

PEP Uganda started operations in 2016 and it served as a strategic platform to enter the East African market with plans to expand and scale operations. These plans, according to PEP haven't proved feasible, considering the current and future operating environment.

Mr Liaan noted that discussions are currently underway with potential local investors regarding a possible sale of PEP Uganda as a running concern.

He said the affected employees have already been consulted and should the potential sale don't go as planned, the closure of the stores will follow, but in a phased approach which is expected to conclude by the end of December 2020.

He also stressed that PEP will be providing the affected employees in Uganda with a retrenchment package in accordance with legislative requirements.

The 13 PEP Stores in Uganda are known for offering some of the most affordable prices on clothing, footwear.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.