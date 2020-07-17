Uganda: Mukulu Asks Judge to Quit Hearing His Bail

17 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo & Anthony Wesaka

The leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Mr Jamil Mukulu, has asked Justice Susan Okalany to disqualify herself from hearing his bail application.

Mr Mukulu claims that Justice Okalany has a bias against Muslims yet he subscribes to the same faith and he might not get justice.

"I am not satisfied with you handling my case. You are anti-Muslim. You made a statement which was published in one of the papers that you fear Muslims because they will kill you," Mr Mukulu told Justice Okalany yesterday.

He continued: "I need another judge to handle my application. If you are the one handling my bail application, I would rather drop it."

However, Justice Okalany told Mr Mukulu she would not abandon hearing the bail application merely on account of unsubstantiated allegations against her.

"I will not run away from this case just because you say so. You first raised an issue about the OC Luzira. I do not know how I came in. You have to prove what you are saying," Justice Okalany responded.

"Since the applicant (Mukulu) has lawyers, he can make a formal application for my recusal if he feels he has the grounds," she added.

The judge adjourned Mr Mukulu's bail hearing to August 6 to enable him make a formal application with grounds justifying his claims against her.

Mr Mukulu's court session was conducted by way of video conferencing.

Mr Mukulu is jointly charged with 34 others for several grave offences including treason, murder, aggravated robbery, terrorism and crimes against humanity.

Some of the grounds that Mr Mukulu has raised in his bail application are that he has been on remand for long (close to five years) without being tried apart from the charges being confirmed by court.

Mr Mukulu also states that he has substantial sureties who will ensure he attends court at all times he is required.

The sureties are named as; Ms Aisha Nakiyemba, (mother), Mr Ismail Ssentamu, (brother), Ms Janiffer Bukirwa, (sister), Ms Norah Nankabirwa, (sister), Ms Mariam Nantume (sister), and Mr Musa Ddumba (son).

