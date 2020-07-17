Uganda: Minister Asks Nema to Reject Proposal to Sell Bugoma Forest

17 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ephraim Kasozi

The Minister of Water and Environment, Mr Sam Cheptoris, has asked the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) not to approve the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report allowing Hoima Sugar to destroy more than 22 square miles of Bugoma Forest for sugarcane growing.

"It is madness to think that a forest reserve like Bugoma can be destroyed for sugarcane growing. I have told Hoima Sugar that it is madness to plant sugarcane on a forest land," Mr Cheptoris said citing the meetings held with Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom as the management of the sugar company.

Mr Cheptoris made the remarks at a meeting with conservationists under the Save Bugoma Campaign at his office in Luzira, yesterday.

"I want to assure the public that we (government) are at the forefront of fighting for this forest. We shall do whatever is in our power so that we do not lose Bugoma Forest," he added.

The minister's remarks came after Hoima Sugar Limited submitted their ESIA to Nema for approval to clear 22sq miles of the forest reserve after the High Court allowed the destruction of the forest.

This comes at a time the National Forest Authority (NFA) is challenging a High Court order that gave away one of the country's tropical forests for sugarcane growing.

Describing losing of court cases as unfortunate, the minister, pledged to facilitate the court processes and also directed that lawyers from the Attorney General and the civil society be allowed to reinforce the NFA team to fight for the forest reserve.

The NFA executive director, Mr Tom Okello, revealed that NFA is also battling two other cases in which individuals are claiming huge chunks of land with titles.

Mr Okello said they have letters which show that the King of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, Solomon Iguru Gafabusa, sold trees on the 22 square miles which was leased to Hoima Sugar in addition to another two square miles.

"As we talk, NFA is not in charge of 22 square miles and private security guards were deployed on the disputed land after the court orders," he added.

Mr Dickens Kamugisha, the chief executive officer of Africa Institute for Energy Governance, asked the government to take action against errant officials who participated in the issuance of titles in the Bugoma forest reserve.

"If government appreciates that we need Bugoma Forest, we propose that Article 26 of the Constitution be invoked for compulsory acquisition of land such that the claimants are compensated and stringent terms be made that anyone found with titles issued in a protected area," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.