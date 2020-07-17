Uganda: Sugarcane Prices Drop

17 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tausi Nakato

On Tuesday, millers in Busoga Sub-region announced that they would be buying sugarcane from outgrowers at Shs104,000 per tonne, down from Shs110,000.

The chairperson of Sugarcane Manufacturers' Association, Mr Jim Kabeho, on Wednesday attributed the reduction in the price to low sales.

"We are facing a problem of lack of sales and were compelled to reduce the price of sugar. Now we have reduced the price of its raw materials because exported sugar was almost stopped, so it is a big problem," he said.

Mr Kabeho further noted that imported sugar has also affected their market.

"We have a lot of imported sugar in the bonds and we have engaged Uganda Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance, but they have not responded positively.

According to him, since the supply for sugarcane is higher than demand, prices have to automatically reduce.

Mr Musa Kabugo, a sugarcane farmer in Jinja District, said the continued reduction of sugarcane prices is a total loss to them because the profits are too little compared to production costs.

"When you deduct costs on planting, harvesting, loading and unloading, we end up getting only Shs100,000 as profits after waiting for 18 months for the sugarcane to mature," he said.

Ms Justine Naigaga, a sugarcane farmer in Mayuge District, said government should implement its pledge of setting up a factory for farmers.

"Unless we add value to our sugarcane by setting up our own factory, millers will continue giving us peanuts yet we spend a lot of money in production," she said.

Losses

The spokesperson of the Busoga Sugarcane Outgrowers Association, Mr Godfrey Naitema, said they are making losses with the continued reduction in sugarcane prices. "We are no longer benefiting because millers have been buying the cane at Shs110,000 but we have been operating under losses expecting that manufactures will increase the prices any time. Deducting Shs6,000 is a lot of money," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.