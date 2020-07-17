Uganda: EC Bans Processions to Nomination Centres

Authorities at the Electoral Commission (EC) have announced that each aspirant in the forthcoming General Election will be accompanied by only two people when coming for nomination.

The EC spokesperson, Mr Jotham Taremwa, told Daily Monitor that only the nominator and the seconder will be allowed to access the nomination centres.

This, in addition with government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), seek to protect the candidates as well as EC officials and curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The EC Director of Operations, Mr Leonard Mulekwa, also said five voters will be required to be at the polling station before ballot boxes are opened.

Addressing stakeholders' engagement meeting organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the EC, Mr Mulekwa said the ban on processions during nomination seeks to secure the electoral process.

"When it is inevitable to have physical interaction, we have to observe the measures put in place to safeguard ourselves from Covid-19," Mr Mulekwa said.

"We are asking that they [candidates at all levels] have to bear with us. In doing that, we request we safeguard our democratic rights as provided under law and the safety of all us."

He also said the electoral body would provide downloadable nomination forms on its website to minimise physical interaction. He, however, said this does not limit those interested in physically picking nomination forms.

Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba said: "Banning processions to nomination centres is not illegal. But EC cannot reduce the numbers stipulated in the law. For instance, the maximum number of voters required to be at the polling station before boxes are opened to commence voting is five and that cannot be changed."

Extra Shs54b needed

The EC also revealed that it has requested an extra Shs54 billion to finance the changes to be effected in the revised electoral roadmap.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, told Daily Monitor that the additional spending requirements were meant to cater for the changes occasioned by Covid-19 since they had not been anticipated or planned for during the budgeting process.

"We are adjusting the budget because of Covid-19. We sent in another budget indicating the areas we have to enforce due to this pandemic. Every polling station must have sanitisers, temperature guns and enforcement officers, the SOPs of the Ministry of Health guidelines," Justice Byabakama said.

"We made computations and asked to be given the money so that we enforce those measures. We asked for Shs54 billion because remember that these things have to be at every polling station," he added.

Justice Byabakama said the money is required to ease printing of more than 186 million ballot papers to be used in the 2021 polls.

EC officials said they need money to purchase protective gear for their staff manning polling stations which will, among others, include those frequently cleaning the surfaces such as tables used, enforcing the SOPs on polling day, among others. There are about 35,000 polling stations across the country and all the polling staff will require training before deployment.