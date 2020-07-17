Uganda: Dokolo Gets Shs16 Billion for Water Project

17 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Patrick Ebong

Government has earmarked Shs16.2 billion for connecting safe and clean piped water in Dokolo Town Council in Dokolo District.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Issa Mboge, said the water project would commence on August 3, and end on November 3.

Mr Mboge told Daily Monitor that the district leadership on Wednesday handed over the project to a Chinese company, Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd.

Mr Allan Mugabe from the Ministry of Water and Environment said they would install a booster pump at Adwoki Trading Centre to increase the water pressure.

"We shall pump water from Kachung in Agwata Sub-county, a distance of 36km up to Dokolo Town Council and the project will take about one year," he said.

The Dokolo District chairperson, Mr Fredrick Odongo, said the project was long overdue.

"Surprisingly, water supplied to other areas of Lango Sub-region is pumped at Kachung Water Works in Agwata Sub-county, Dokolo District," Mr Odongo said.

Mr Odongo said there is need to supply piped water due to increasing population in the town council.

He urged the contractor to ensure value for money and also consider employing natives.

"We have been blaming the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying water from Dokolo to Lira and leaving out Dokolo, but I am now very grateful and I hope by December we shall start using the water," he said.

Mr Paul Amoru Omiat, the Dokolo North Member of Parliament, said one of three people globally lack access to clean and safe water, quoting a research conducted by the United Nations recently.

Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong expressed gratitude towards the development.

The legislator is optimistic that more developments, including establishment of more industries will emerge in the area due to the availability of water.

Mr Okot asked the Ministry of Water and Environment to ensure that water is also connected to Bata and Kangai town councils.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.