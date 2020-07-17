South Sudan: Kiir Appoints Deng Alor South Sudan's East African Affairs Minister

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has appointed Mr Deng Alor the minister for East African affairs.

Mr Alor will replace Mr John Luk Jok who died in May this year.

In February, President Kiir appointed Mr Jok to the position in the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity.

However, three months after assuming his duties, Mr Jok died in Juba after a short illness.

His absence in the East African Community Council of Ministers affected the drafting process of the regional bloc's budget, according to Kim Gai, a South Sudan representative to the East African Legislative Assembly.

REGIONAL BUDGET

The drafting of the 2020/2021 regional budget was supposed to be finalised by the end of June but Mr Jok's absence hindered meetings of the council.

In a separate presidential decree, President Kiir removed Mr Denay Jok Chagor from the Higher Education ministry and reappointed him the governor of the troubled Jonglei State that is facing a number of inter-communal clashes.

Mr Chagor was replaced by Mr Gabriel Changson as Higher Education minister.

Both are members of South Sudan Alliance Opposition, one of the parties to the 2018 peace deal.

But President Kiir did not name the governor for Upper Nile state.

South Sudan's People Movement-In Opposition last month nominated Gen Johnson Olony for Upper Nile State's governorship but President Kiir declined to appoint him, saying he requires the general's presence in Juba.

As per the 2018 peace deal, South Sudan's presidency is to reconstitute the national legislature and bring together all forces into one professional army.