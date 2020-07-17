South Africa: Being in Matric Is Not Easy - Doing It in the Middle of a Pandemic Is Not for the Fainthearted

17 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

For many South African learners, the final year of high school is a monumental life event, but with the advent of coronavirus, some matric learners have to deal with the added pressures of being at school amid a global health pandemic as well as the anxieties of an uncertain future and a disrupted school life.

For 17-year-old Abahle Sithole, it's the little things that she misses about having a normal school life that make school less enjoyable now that there is Covid-19.

"I miss hugging my friends and our long chats that do not involve us having to keep a safe distance," she told Daily Maverick during a telephonic conversation.

Sithole, a Grade 12 learner from Daveyton, Gauteng, used to spend her lunch breaks at school writing notes and revisiting challenging questions she might have encountered during class with the assistance of her friends and peers.

But since she returned to school on 8 June, and with Covid-19 regulations in place, her home has become the only place where she can study outside of the school premises.

"The one hour I'd spend studying during break time made a huge difference because sometimes you can't do that at home. We are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.