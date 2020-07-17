South Africa: Being in Matric Is Not Easy - Doing It in the Middle of a Pandemic Is Not for the Fainthearted

analysis

For many South African learners, the final year of high school is a monumental life event, but with the advent of coronavirus, some matric learners have to deal with the added pressures of being at school amid a global health pandemic as well as the anxieties of an uncertain future and a disrupted school life.

For 17-year-old Abahle Sithole, it's the little things that she misses about having a normal school life that make school less enjoyable now that there is Covid-19.

"I miss hugging my friends and our long chats that do not involve us having to keep a safe distance," she told Daily Maverick during a telephonic conversation.

Sithole, a Grade 12 learner from Daveyton, Gauteng, used to spend her lunch breaks at school writing notes and revisiting challenging questions she might have encountered during class with the assistance of her friends and peers.

But since she returned to school on 8 June, and with Covid-19 regulations in place, her home has become the only place where she can study outside of the school premises.

"The one hour I'd spend studying during break time made a huge difference because sometimes you can't do that at home. We are...