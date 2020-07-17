South Africa: Health Committee Welcomes Report On Effects of Alcohol On Health Services

16 July 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Health has welcomed the report by a broader group of scientists and researchers on the effects of alcohol on South Africa's health services.

Briefing the committee, Prof Glenda Gray and Prof Charles Parry from the Medical Research Council (MRC) said some of the alcohol-related incidents impacting on the pandemic are trauma patients presenting themselves to healthcare facilities, thereby contributing to overcrowding and increasing the risk of transmission of Covid-19 between patients and staff in emergency rooms. In addition, trauma patients requiring surgery consume resources, including theatre time and skilled staff, which could be deployed to other areas of need in the hospital.

Committee Chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo was encouraged by the MRC presentation. "The committee must now dissect the information and look into the recommendations made. All in all, the report talks to the interest of all South Africans. We need to balance the rights of individual alcohol users against the rights of the rest of the people of the country."

The committee noted the point in the presentation that relatively few South Africans consume alcohol, but many of those who do consume alcohol excessively. It also noted with concern the finding in the report that the behaviour of these consumers is impacting negatively on other South Africans and the Department of Health's budget plans.

The committee is of the view that South Africa cannot continue to debate the gross domestic product (GDP) benefits of alcohol sales and not talk about the costs of cleaning up after alcohol has been abused. Hospital admissions, intensive care usage, gender-based violence and death all escalate as a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

The committee has agreed to meet next week to formulate an action plan on the basis of the report. This is in line with a letter sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly by a group of academics, researchers and policy specialists offering advice on steps to curb the abuse of alcohol in South Africa. The letter has since been referred to the committee for consideration.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.