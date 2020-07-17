South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Committee Mourns Passing of Ambassador Mandela

13 July 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation Chairperson, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala, notes with sadness the loss of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela and sends the committee's condolences to the family, the diplomatic community and all South Africans. At the time of her passing, Ms Zindzi Mandela was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Mandela. South Africa has lost a giant in her own right. Her legendary stature shone ever so bright and was never overshadowed by her distinguished parents."

"The passing of Ambassador Mandela is a great loss. Ambassadors are foot soldiers that speak for South Africa in foreign lands. They are engines that we rely on for the implementation of South Africa's foreign policy. She performed her duties diligently and the committee is in mourning."

Ms Mahambehlala said such bravery was indicative of the selflessness of the Mandela family, young and old, so South Africa could have democracy. "Zindzi participated in South Africa's liberation struggle at a very young age, where she represented both her parents against a cruel and repressive system. Just like her mother, she dared the system and never feared for her life."

"The country has lost. The famous face in the diplomatic circles is gone and the committee bows in honour of this fallen and departed soldier."

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.