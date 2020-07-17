South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Committee Mourns Passing of Ambassador Mandela

document

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation Chairperson, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala, notes with sadness the loss of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela and sends the committee's condolences to the family, the diplomatic community and all South Africans. At the time of her passing, Ms Zindzi Mandela was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Mandela. South Africa has lost a giant in her own right. Her legendary stature shone ever so bright and was never overshadowed by her distinguished parents."

"The passing of Ambassador Mandela is a great loss. Ambassadors are foot soldiers that speak for South Africa in foreign lands. They are engines that we rely on for the implementation of South Africa's foreign policy. She performed her duties diligently and the committee is in mourning."

Ms Mahambehlala said such bravery was indicative of the selflessness of the Mandela family, young and old, so South Africa could have democracy. "Zindzi participated in South Africa's liberation struggle at a very young age, where she represented both her parents against a cruel and repressive system. Just like her mother, she dared the system and never feared for her life."

"The country has lost. The famous face in the diplomatic circles is gone and the committee bows in honour of this fallen and departed soldier."