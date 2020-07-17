South Africa: Committee Asks NLC to Disclose All Beneficiaries It Funded in 2018/19 Financial Year

document

The Portfolio Committee in Trade and Industry today agreed to inform the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) that by law it is obliged to disclose its list of grant beneficiaries.

This follows the legal advice of Parliament's Legal Services. "We submit that the financial statements of the NLC must disclose the information, and that this information must be available to the Auditor-General as the NLC is subject to the Public Finance Management Act," the legal advice states.

The NLC has not disclosed the beneficiaries in its 2019 annual report. The NLC argued that, while in the past such lists were published, on consideration of the laws governing private information, coupled with complaints by some beneficiaries, it reached the conclusion that the publication of such information was erroneous and not in the public interest.

However, according to Parliament's legal advice, "the constitutional right to privacy is not an absolute right but may be limited in terms of laws of general application, and must be balanced with other rights entrenched in the Constitution".

The NLC, which is tasked with regulating lotteries and the distribution of funds to good causes, has faced numerous allegations of corruption in recent years.

With regard to the NLC's argument that supplying grant details impinges on the right to privacy of the recipients, the parliamentary legal expert who provided the advice said: "The constitutional right to privacy is not an absolute right but may be limited in terms of laws of general application, and must be balanced with other rights entrenched in the Constitution."

Committee Chairperson, Mr Duma Nkosi, said the committee resolved that it also requires a list of all beneficiaries who received money from the NLC during the 2018-2019 financial year. "This should include the names, the amounts that were disbursed, as well as the categories it was paid out from. It should also include all beneficiary lists that have not be made public up to now." Furthermore, the committee requests that the NLC publishes the names of beneficiaries in its 2019/20 Annual Report as required by the Lotteries Act (Act No. 57 of 1997).

In February, the NLC's board appointed an audit firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of corruption. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, has authorised a separate inquiry into some of the Lottery funded projects.

Committee member, Mr Dean Mcpherson, said: "The NLC and its board should officially be labelled as constitutional delinquents."

Another committee member, Ms Judy Hermans, said agreed that the NLC should comply within seven days to the letter by the committee, even if it cannot appear before the committee within that time.