South Africa: Premiers, Ministers, Guptas - the Mysterious Powers of VBS Fixer Danny Msiza

The ANC's Limpopo treasurer was by all appearances VBS Mutual Bank's chief political fixer at the bottom rung of government, the municipalities. Evidence, however, suggests that he also connected the VBS fraudsters to the highest echelons of the ruling party and may even have introduced the criminal bank to the Gupta crime family.

Danny Msiza's fingerprints are all over the VBS scandal. As one of the ANC's top six office bearers in Limpopo, his role was allegedly to lean on municipal officials in order to make them channel their budgets towards the bank.

This has been amply documented by amaBhungane and others, but the extent of the political power that allowed him to do this is less obvious.

Msiza stepped aside as ANC Limpopo treasurer in December 2018 after an instruction from the ANC's integrity committee. After a year-and-a-half in the wilderness, the ruling party has reinstated him, raising the question: how powerful is Msiza really?

Reams of evidence garnered in advocate Terry Motau's 2018 investigation on behalf of the Reserve Bank paint a picture of an immensely influential political operative. Some of it has been made public through court cases and some is still confidential, but...