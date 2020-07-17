South Africa: Cogta Committee Adjourns Meeting Due to Outstanding Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report On the Bill

document

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs today adjourned its meeting with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA). The agenda for the committee today was the continuation of the deliberations on the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill [B2-2019].

The adjournment is due to the department not submitting the regulatory Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill and the complete presentation within the 24-hour stipulated time as set by Parliament.

The department undertook to submit the report tomorrow and the committee will continue with the deliberations on the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill next week.