South Africa: Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Recovers From Coronavirus COVID-19

17 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government is pleased to announce that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (MP) and her husband, Mr Charles Nqakula, who is the National Security Advisor to the President, have recovered from Covid-19.

The Minister and Mr Nqakula tested positive recently and are currently still in self-isolation. We are glad that all their symptoms have cleared and we are looking forward to them finishing their 14 days of mandatory self-quarantine period.

Both the Minister and Mr Nqakula have been working from home during this time. Members in the private office of the Minister have also been tested.

We once again extend our well wishes to all who have contracted the Covid-19 disease. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

As Government, we urge all people to play their part by observing all health protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask covering both the mouth and nose when in public, and practicing physical distancing. Working together, we can beat the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.