South Africa: Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Recovers From Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

Government is pleased to announce that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (MP) and her husband, Mr Charles Nqakula, who is the National Security Advisor to the President, have recovered from Covid-19.

The Minister and Mr Nqakula tested positive recently and are currently still in self-isolation. We are glad that all their symptoms have cleared and we are looking forward to them finishing their 14 days of mandatory self-quarantine period.

Both the Minister and Mr Nqakula have been working from home during this time. Members in the private office of the Minister have also been tested.

We once again extend our well wishes to all who have contracted the Covid-19 disease. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

As Government, we urge all people to play their part by observing all health protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask covering both the mouth and nose when in public, and practicing physical distancing. Working together, we can beat the coronavirus.