South Africa: Education Committee Chairperson Saddened By COVID-19 Deaths in the Sector

11 July 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, has expressed her sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all the officials, educators, leaners and workers in the basic education sector that have passed on since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba expressed her condolences following media reports about the announcement by the Gauteng's MEC for Education of the passing of the three senior officials of the Gauteng's Department of Education. The officials are: The Director: Scholar Transport, Ekurhuleni's Acting District Director, and the Manager responsible for safety in schools in the Gauteng Province. "It is heart-breaking to note the deaths of these individuals who dedicated their lives to the sector and learners," said Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba.

The Gauteng MEC for Education made an announcement yesterday about the death of three senior managers, and that more people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been hospitalised. According to the media reports, seven of those who passed on in the Gauteng Province were under the age of ten.

Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba said: "I'm very sad about all the deaths, especially those in our sector. May their Souls rest in peace. I want to encourage all South Africans, specifically those in the education sector to continue being cautious and staying safe during this very difficult time of Covid-19."

