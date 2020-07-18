Nigeria: Obidigwe Football Academy Set for Resumption

18 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jacob Ajom

by Emmanuel Okogba

The management of Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy, a.k.a the Ekwunife Babes has announced that normal football activities might resume by the end of August, depending on the existing Covid-19 protocol for sports programmes.

Speaking to our reporter from his Abuja base, founder and chief coach of the academy, Coach Favour Obidigwe disclosed that if all goes well, the players will be called to assemble at a yet to be specified location in Anambra state in August.

He further disclosed that in view of the enormous challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the academy had been on forced break since March but with the easing of conditions by relevant authorities, there was need to reassemble the players for intensive training ahead of their planned trip to Turkey which had been on hold because of the existing circumstances.

Meanwhile, the coach disclosed that Senator Lilian Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central has declared her support for the academy.

A source close to the Senator confirmed the development to our reporter, saying, "as part of her determination to empower the youth, Senator Ekwunife (IYOM), has decided to throw her weight behind the Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy, as this will go a long way in helping the youth of the area."

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.