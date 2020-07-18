Nigeria: Obidigwe Football Academy Set for Resumption

by Emmanuel Okogba

The management of Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy, a.k.a the Ekwunife Babes has announced that normal football activities might resume by the end of August, depending on the existing Covid-19 protocol for sports programmes.

Speaking to our reporter from his Abuja base, founder and chief coach of the academy, Coach Favour Obidigwe disclosed that if all goes well, the players will be called to assemble at a yet to be specified location in Anambra state in August.

He further disclosed that in view of the enormous challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the academy had been on forced break since March but with the easing of conditions by relevant authorities, there was need to reassemble the players for intensive training ahead of their planned trip to Turkey which had been on hold because of the existing circumstances.

Meanwhile, the coach disclosed that Senator Lilian Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central has declared her support for the academy.

A source close to the Senator confirmed the development to our reporter, saying, "as part of her determination to empower the youth, Senator Ekwunife (IYOM), has decided to throw her weight behind the Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy, as this will go a long way in helping the youth of the area."

VANGUARD