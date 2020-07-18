Nigeria: Edo 2020 - 35 Political Parties Declare Support for Obaseki

18 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

-They are going for financial reward

AHEAD of the September 19 2020 Edo State governorship election, 35 political parties yesterday declared their support for the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying with his volume of achievement, there was no reason anybody should contest against him.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City under the name, Coalition of Political Parties (CPP), Chairman of CPP, Hon Collins Oreruan said the coalition is fully on ground to make sure that the re-election of Obaseki is paramount to them as group.

But reacting to the development, Chairman Edo State APC Media Council John Mayaki said the move was means by the actors to get financial reward from Obaseki.

Oreruan at the press conference said "'instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structure across the state.

"We have advised our individual governorship candidates to withdraw and join hands with Obaseki to build on the growth and developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure.

"We shall synergize with the People Democratic Party, PDP, to mobilize the voters at grassroots on the reason the governor should be returned as governor"

He noted that the CPP grassroots campaign would be issue based, highlighting the visible project and programs of Obaseki administration devoid ob lies, false propaganda, insults and character assassination, unfounded and bias political innuendo that breeds hatred, malice and violence.

Mayaki in a statement said "With this act of betrayal and greed, it is safe to say that these parties have successfully and irrevocably done damage to their integrity and placed a final barrier to any potential for growth and relevance in Edo State. "They make no attempt to increase their followership, present logical ideas to the people, or even make the most basic preparations for elections, whether statewide or grassroots. Rather, their entire existence is to negotiate and declare support for the highest bidder.

"Luckily for them, they have found a good client in Godwin Obaseki. As we have repeatedly said, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not in the business of paying for support. This is why he has focused on selling his manifesto to the people through an issue-based campaign devoid of name-calling and propaganda.

But on the allegation that they were procured by Obaseki, the Secretary of CPP, Shadrack Udagbai denied the allegation saying "There is no truth in that, it is baseless and cannot be substantiated. They do not own us. We have agreed to collapse our structure under the PDP led by Governor Godwin Obaseki. No money was given to us, they should provide evidence because the burden is on the accuser to prove"

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.