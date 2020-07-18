Nigeria Records 600 New COVID-19 Cases, As World Figures Hit 14.2m

18 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

by Oboh

Nigeria, on Friday, recorded 600 confirmed new cases COVID-19 infection and three fatalities.

Globally, COVID-19 infections are now 14,194,140, with 599,416 deaths and 8,470,275 recovery from the disease.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states of the nation, while no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Lagos topped the chart with 129 and followed closely by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with 118.

Others are Oyo-87, Kano-55, Benue-42, Enugu-35, Kwara-28, Imo-16, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-12, Delta-11, Edo-11, Plateau-8, Nasarawa-6, Ekiti-6, Niger-6, Borno-4, Abia-4 and Gombe-3.

NCDC noted that "till date, 35,454 cases have been confirmed, 14633 cases have been discharged and 772 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

