Kenya: 20 Specialized Cuban Doctors to Support Pandemic Fight At Kutrrh

18 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The COVID-19 fight in the country received a major boost on Friday after the government announced the arrival of 20 specialized Cuban doctors to support ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the doctors who are specializing in internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, renal and pediatrics will be based at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

"With the COVID-19 cases rising, these specialized doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and also in exchanging of skilled development," he said.

Kagwe revealed that the doctors are from the Brigade of Henry Reeve, a contingent of doctors specialized in Disaster Situations and Epidemics.

He credited President Uhuru Kenyatta for facilitating the coming of the doctors in the country to help in the fight against virus whose infection rate continues to peak.

He revealed that President Kenyatta personally made a phone call to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel to bring in the doctors who will offer their services in the country for a period of three months with a possible extension for another three.

"We are really grateful for that gesture from the Cuban government," he said.

Kenya is a long-standing partner of Cuba in the filed of medicine ostensibly in facilitating training of her doctors in Cuba.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

