Ethiopia: Political Parties' Call for Ideology Based National Dialogue to Solve Political Problems

To detach from vicious circle of oldfashioned political conspiracy among the political elites and political parties, some parties argue that it is time for national dialogue among political parties. In this case, although political parties have a vital role to keep peace and security, their activities in promoting peace are limited, they argued.

Belete Molla, National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) Chairman told The Ethiopian Herald that the problems and unrests happening in Ethiopia is political motivated agendas sponsored by antipeace politicians. As to him, to solve these national problems, it needs identifying the basic sources of the problems and reached common agreement on the problems by all parties.

Belete stated that the issues that lead to such distracted violence are the rhetoric's by political elites and the poor political culture of politicians. In this case, Belete noted that the problem is that some political parties are working to destabilize Ethiopian unity since they are formed for this purpose while others tailor their moves according to the country's political situations and positions.

Belete argued that during such hard time, only few parties have voiced their concerns and made calls for peace as many others remained silent until people fail to trace their whereabouts. This shows that, some parties' need the political unrest while others preferred to stand aloof and watch until they see a chance to their advantage than becoming voice for the voiceless.

Member of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Central Committee, Ibsa Negewo on his part told The Ethiopian Herald that the problem behind the unrests and political turmoil's in Ethiopia is the ideological deficiency of political parties. As to him, unless political parties left from ideological confusion and depart themselves from seeing each other as enemies, the vicious circle of traditional political conspiracy will continue.

According to Ibsa even after unrests has happened, the activities of political parties to stabilize the public and to restore peace is limited and almost unseen.

For Ibsa political parties can stabilize the public during peace breaking time with two ways, using their political structure and working together with other political parties. But, he said, only few parties are working for peace and "we can say political parties are not fulfilling their duties in returning peace although the overall responsibility to keep peace and security is government's responsibility".

Ibsa said that to work for public peace and national security, political parties should not wait until they assume political power.

Both Belete and Ibsa argued that political parties are behind all the unrest and are terrorizing the people with war of words. Belete stated that people are not standing against other people. Hence, both argue that it is time for ideology based national dialogue among the political parties and their parties are ready for it.

Ibsa stated that OLF is working to stabilize the people using its internal structures; yet, it is not enough and needs more efforts. He added that, if political parties genuinely established for the people and democracy, they have to work together to create peace, strengthen democracy and national stability.

For Ibsa still now political parties are practicing conspiracy theory than focusing on policy competitions, this political elite conspiracy is creating the political unrest. Hence, he argued there should be a national dialogue focusing on policy opportunities and the media should also create the opportunity.

Belete on his part said that political parties' national dialogue is a key solution for democratization and to solve systemic and critical problems of the country, yet, to do that the final goal of all political parties must be development, democratization and prosperity of all Ethiopian peoples. To reach final consensus, relevant political parties should entertain public interest and give and take principle with other political parties in national issues.

Ibsa on his part said that currently Ethiopian political space shows good developments and to make it sustainable and strengthening the democratization process, there should be all inclusive national dialogue among all political parties. And to make it fruitful, it needs real commitment among all parties, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As to Ibsa to create strong political debates among political parties to shift the old fashioned conspiracy, media outlets must frame programs and create the environment for principle and ideology based discussions, debates and forums.

The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) during its media briefing this week also announced that political parties regardless of ideological differences have to stand together to ensure national peace and rule of law during this difficult time.

According to Party Leader, Prof. Berhanu Nega, since the incumbent government is genuine in building democracy in the country, the activities of political parties must be within the law by protecting the peace and stability of the country and should work for the national unity.

All the parties argued that although different interests are there by political parties, the government should protect the peace and security of citizens and the country and all political parties must stand for national peace.

The Ethiopian herald July 18,2020