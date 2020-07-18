Ethiopia Intensifies Virtual Diplomacy to Serve National Interest At the Time of COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA - Although COVID-19 pandemic limited international interactions and physical communications, Ethiopia continues exercising international relations and diplomatic activities on issues of common interests and to safeguard its national interest using virtual diplomacy, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti disclosed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Ambassador Dina Mufti told The Ethiopian Herald that the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the international community's relations, physical contacts, interactions in all dimensions, which also affects world's diplomatic activities. To solve this challenge, countries have switched to virtual diplomacy to continue their foreign relations despite its limitations, he added.

According to Dina "traditionally, countries hold sessions, meetings, assemblies, exhibitions and conferences. But due to the pandemic, this all activities and government official's bilateral and multilateral physical meetings and sessions had been halted."

Now, countries are resorting to virtual diplomacy to practice their diplomatic activities on all international issues. Using this virtual technology, Ethiopia has been dealing with various issues and scoring good diplomatic results in keeping its national interest and its citizens abroad, although the outcome is under evaluation, Ambassador Dina stated.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, Ethiopia has also resorted to the virtual diplomacy so as to exercise on all dimensions of international relations. Virtual diplomacy has enabled the government to resume discussions and negotiations on various issues and is successful in addressing various problems through this mechanism.

Meanwhile Ambassador Dina said that in addition to the normal diplomatic activities, during the COVID-19 period, Ethiopia has faced tough issues which need strong diplomatic activities like the issues of GERD; Ethiopians abroad faced difficulties due to the outbreak of the pandemic specifically in Middle East.

To solve these serious national issues and other common interests, Ethiopia needs strong diplomatic activities and discussions, Amb. Dina stated, adding that various Ethiopian Officials including Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed have been undertaking various communications with the rest of the world and solve a lot of challenges using this new version of diplomacy, Dina pointed out.

On GERD case, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt hold various trilateral discussions after the outbreak of the pandemic under the sponsorship of the African Union (AU) and other observers. Although final agreement was not reached, the trilateral discussions were fruitful in solving many technical differences and the delegation will report to their heads of state for the next guidance, Amb. Dina noted.

Although the negotiation was halted, "it is Ethiopia's hope, intention and will as usual to continue the discussions until final and fair agreement is reached," the Spokesperson noted. And Ethiopia is also continued helping its citizens wherever collaborating with donor organizations.

During this difficult time, Ethiopia as usual also gives special attention to the economic diplomacy in searching alternative investments, financial sources and other economic diplomacies. There are barriers of global economy in trade, technology transfer, expansion of investment and other businesses in various areas which affect the economic diplomacy.

Despite all these challenges, Ethiopia is trying its level best to attract investments, expand its business with the rest of the world and stride to get fair loans and grants, he also stated.

Using virtual technology, Ethiopia is working as usual to maintain its relations with the rest of the world on pertinent bilateral, multilateral relations and issues of common interest and protects its national interests despite the virtual diplomacy have many limitations, Ambassador Dina stated. As to him, the eye contacts, facial expressions, handshakes, physical receptions have a significant value in the diplomacy.

The Ethiopian herald July 18,2020