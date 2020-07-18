Ethiopia: Pmo Calls On Ethiopians, Diplomatic Community to Stand By Prosperity of Nation

18 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Zelalem Girma

ADDIS ABABA - Secretariat of the Prime Minister office called on Ethiopians, the diplomatic and the international community to understand the context and dynamics of the hurdles occurred in the past two weeks, and to stand beside the government or the prosperity of the country.

PMO Press Secretariat International Media Spokesperson Billene Seyoum told The Ethiopian Herald that since there is obstacle in the democratization process, the incumbent is really committed to overcoming the hurdles occurred over the past two weeks. The reform that has been started will not be scaling back; in fact, there is a further momentum towards prosperity and democracy, she added.

Billene conveyed a message to the diplomatic and the international community to stand by the government and understand the context and dynamics of such hurdles. The international community needs to understand how things are happening in relation to internet blockage and other restrictions, she noted.

"The Media which is not inside the country have the tendency to really exaggerate what's happening; craft and design their immoral messages through their channel as this is a huge demise to Ethiopia. That is not the case at all."

According to her, this is a hurdle that Ethiopia has overcome and will overcome in the future. Condensing or reducing Ethiopia to sound bites and sensational titles is not accurate. The aspiration of this government is to build the capacity of Ethiopians to come out of such destructive incidence, Billene advised.

She also conveyed a message for fellow Ethiopians to rise for constructive voices, to come out and show the directions of Ethiopia's prosperity. Since the government task is mandated to ensure rule of law, it is important to move away the mindset we have get in to for the past several years, Billene suggested.

All Ethiopians need to express solidarity for the Ethiopian government or Ethiopia's prosperity that we have been endowed with the untapped resource potentials. "We should rather turn to the constructive engagement towards utilizing the capacity and energy in harmony and coexistence among the multiethnic society," Billene commented.

The Ethiopian herald July 18,2020

