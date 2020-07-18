Ethiopia: Nurturing Culture of Democracy, Rule of Law

Ever since the incumbent took office about two and a half years ago, there were many incidents of conflict that were incited by anti-peace elements with various agenda. As these forces managed to cause these havoc taking advantage of the governments patience, there are many people also who express various types of views on the actions of the government.

It is easy to guess that people reflect these views mainly as they were used to the practices of the past where governments tried to crash violence through violent measures. However such reactions have not brought about fundamental change rather than quelling the upheavals for the time being. Hence it is rather wiser for the government to bring about a change of attitude or mindset about democracy, justice and rule of law.

It is to be recalled that many people in Ethiopia have passed through a history of long and protracted war famine, which are mostly waged to establish democratic system. Through time the governments that ruled the country have been claiming to have stood for democracy. If we recall from the recent past the Derg military Administration had established a government called Ethiopian People's Democratic Republic. Later the government that replaced the dergue regime established a government Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Yet the people are struggling to establish a democratic system. Actually many agree that building democratic system takes a long time. This is because in order to be effective the system has to develop as a culture in the minds of the people. Still there are countries that are still travelling the path of building democratic system.

It is undeniable that the past regimes have left a legacy of thinking in the minds of the people about democracy. This is likely to spoil peoples view and expectations of democracy. This in turn would pose its own impact on the government's efforts to build democratic system.

For example in the process of building the democratic system and ensuring rule of law adverse incidents like what has been happening in the country could unfold. As people expect the government to take corrective actions, the government also has to act responsibly so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past that misled the people in to thinking wrongfully and derailed their efforts of travelling the path of democracy.

Hence in order to change the wrong thinking of the past the government has focused on bringing about a change of mindset, as the government spokesperson said. This would be a promising step towards building a reliable democratic system and ensuring rule of law and justice.