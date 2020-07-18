Ethiopia: Cuba Has a Special Place in the Heart of Ethiopians - Ambassador Asfaw

CUBA: Cuba is a friendly country to Ethiopia and occupies a special place in the heart of many, says Ethiopian Ambassador to Cuba Asfaw Dingamo.

On the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Ethio-Cuba relations, Ambassador Asfaw Dingamo said that Ethiopian and Cuba have long-standing historical relations.

In his interview with Cuba Television on July 15, 2020, Ambassador Asfaw noted that Ethiopia and Cuba established diplomatic relations on July 18, 1975, noting that Cuba opened its embassy in Addis Ababa in the same year and Ethiopia opened its embassy in 1977 in Havana.

He recalled that at the end of 1977, when the then Somalia president declared war and invaded Ethiopia, 17,000 Cuban soldiers had supported Ethiopian soldiers. He said a total of 163 Cubans had sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the border of Ethiopia during the war that lasted for six months.

He said Cuba has provided educational opportunities in various fields for more than 3,000 Ethiopian youths who have returned home to serve in various public and private institutions. He added Cuba has been cooperating with Ethiopia in various fields, particularly in the areas of health and education through providing technical and practical exchanges. The nations are also working together in knowledge and technology transfer, he said.

The Ethiopian herald July 18,2020