Rwanda: Nkomezi Delighted for Mukura Return

RWANDA Premier League side Mukura Friday confirmed they had re-signed midfielder Alex Nkomezi from champions APR. The club offered no details of the deal, with Nkomezi having spent just one season with the military side.

The back-and-yellow outfit have also secured the services of central defender Saidi Iragire from Rayon Sports and right-back Mark Govin Nshimiyimana from AS Kigali as their latest offseason signings

Nkomezi rejoins Mukura following his underwhelming one-year stint with APR where he failed to break into the starting line-up at the military side, while Iragire also had a difficult campaign with the Blues.

They both had departed Mukura at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Speaking to this publication in his first interview as a new Mukura player, Nkomezi highlighted that he was relieved and happy for the move 'back home' and looked forward to earning playing time again.

"I was not comfortable at APR because I lacked playing time as I would wish," said a regretful Nkomezi. "I am happy and relieved to rejoin Mukura, and I look forward to working hard for a starting position again when the new season gets underway."

Nkomezi was a key player of the Mukura squad that stunned Rayon Sports in shootouts to lift the 2018 Peace Cup, and, for the first time in nearly two decades, sealed a ticket to represent the country in continental football - the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

He further noted: "There are no guarantees for a spot in the starting eleven, I will have to work for it and I am committed."

Mukura, coached by Spaniard Tony Hernandez, finished fourth last season.

