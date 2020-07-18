Nigeria: Jigawa Women Farmers Under Yoke of COVID-19 Lockdown

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus across the globe has, no doubt, come with its attendant negative effects. No state in the country is exempted; however, for Jigawa State, women farmers have continued to count their losses, as Muh'd Zangina Kura, Dutse, captures in this piece.

Women in Jigawa have continued to play active role in the agribusiness chain of the state. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus, which led to a lockdown across the country, has had very disturbing consequences on women that are in the poultry section.

Recounting her experiences, Hajiya Hadiza Musa Sabongari, a small scale poultry farmer who owns and manages her three poultry cages in Jahun local government area of Jigawa State, attested to the fact that she was doing well with her farms that were hitherto filled with chickens.

However, as the COVID-19 lockdown lessened agribusinesses, LEADERSHIP Weekend while in the once busy poultry farm, discovered that, it was just a tale of its old glory, as all the three cages were virtually empty with only three chickens in one out of the three.

Hajiya Hadiza has pathetically lost almost all the capital she invested in buying about three hundred one-day-old chicks.

Clad with disbelieve and utter amazement, Hajiya Hadiza recounted her predicaments by saying: "I just sold the matured ones and bought about three hundred one-day-old chicks before the unfortunate lockdown that was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic crippled my poultry investment."

According to her, the lockdown imposed in our state resulted into the closure of markets, hence there was nowhere for me to buy the chicken feeds. And most painfully too was that the very few ones that opened secretly then were selling at very exorbitant prices, and I could not afford to buy.

Adding to her pains was the reality that while the cost of rearing the chicken increased because of the hike in feeds, the price of selling them reduced due to market closure and economic difficulties that accompanied with pandemic. "Consequently, I lost almost all of my capital," Hajiya Hadiza lamented.

Though, in her dexterity for survival, Hajiya Hadiza Sabongari is also into crop production during the rainy season, but that seems near impossible now that she has lost her capital to invest in the crop farming as well.

"Now the raining season is about to start and I don't have enough capital to go for the seasonal crop production. I will not farm this year unless I get support or intervention," Sabongari stated looking very upset.

Hajiya Hadiza is one of the more than 35,000 registered and unregistered small scale women farmers in the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State who are forced into untold hardship, due to the effect of the COVID-19 and lack of support from the government.

Women in Jigawa, especially those that are widows, like their counterparts in other states, engage in various crops production, livestock/poultry farming and agricultural processing to support their families.

This was even as both the federal and Jigawa State governments, in the last five years, have declared commitment to agricultural development through various interventions, which attracted thousands of women in the state to embrace farming as a business.

One of the measures by the federal government targeted at farmers is the three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni, and FarmerMoni loans under the Social Intervention Program (SIP).

All farmers and agriculture businesses that received loans from the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, and the Nigeria Export Import Bank, also have a three-month moratorium to repay the loans.

The Jigawa State government also promised to accord special priority to the agriculture sector and leverage from its comparative advantage to build local and resilience economy, eradicate poverty and create job opportunities.

Of specific interest too is the fact that the Goats Empowerment Programme, under which over 15,000 women were given two she-goats and a he- goat by the state government, and different farm implement/inputs and mini agricultural product processing machine were distributed to enable hundreds of women venture into farming in the state, has come under severe test.

This is even as the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown have made it imperative to have new measures that will check the negative impact on economic activities, including provision of farming implements, unconditional cash transfer, coupled with a possibility of food supply to the women.

Pleading on behalf of Women, one of the women farmers who divulged that she is equally the breadwinner of her family like many others, appealed that small holder women farmers should be given special consideration for the Conditional Cash Transfer, particularly, the additional one million households ordered by the President to be included in the National Social Register.

Lamenting her predicament under the lockdown, Hajiya Safara'u Ya'u, a small scale woman farmer in Majiya village of Taura local government area, said the closure of markets has caused her and other women lots of unimaginable hardship.

She said as a small scale farmer who practices crops farming and animal husbandry, after planting dry season rice this year, the markets were closed leading to unprecedented hike in farm imputs.

"I had to sell out three of my goats to buy fertilizer for my rice farm. Unfortunately, all markets were closed; no place to take the goat to, hence I was forced to sell my goats at give-away prices, because I had no option.

"At the same time, the cost of fertilizer, herbicides, and labour all increased due to the lockdown. These made the condition very unbearable; therefore, I was unable to manage the farm properly. We have already lost hope of getting bumper harvest this year.

"If you look at the farm and how poorly the crops inside are, you will agree with me that I have missed it, and I have to starting sourcing for another capital since I still want to continue the agribusiness," she lamented.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend met the chairperson of Small Scale Women Farmers in Gumel local government area of Jigawa State, Hajiya Rabi Illiya Dantanoma was wondering where she and her members will get money to continue with the farming business as rainy season begins.

According to Hajiya Rabi Iliya Dantanoma, the closure of markets, schools and lockdown has greatly affected their husbands, thus negatively affecting the entire family.

She said in the critical situation of lockdown, they spent all their farming capital in supporting their husbands to feed the family.

Rabi, therefore, called on government and other development partners to come and rescue them, before they become jobless; and also avert a situation where their children will be sent back from school when it finally reopened.

On her part, the chairperson of Kaugama local government Small Scale Women Farmers (SSWFA), Mrs Altine Abdullahi Kofar Fada, after narrating similar experience under the COVID-19 pandemic, pleaded with the government and other relevant stakeholders to come up with special packages for women farmers.

This, according to her will not only be a morale booster for them, it will also also empower them to continue contributing their quota in the country food security policy.

"From the time we embraced farming as a business, we have become more relevant in the family decision making, because of our contributions. This has also greatly helped in reducing the incidences of domestic violence in the state ". Altine said.

At Yandutse village in the outskirts of Ringim local government, LEADERSHIP Weekend encountered another female small scale farmer, Malama Halima Adamu Yandutse, along with two of her children, at their half hectare farm land, preparing their land to plant maize as rainy season begins in the area.

She lamented that her family now depend on the land as their chief source of income and livelihood. She, however, added that they may likely be unable to farm this year since she does not have money to buy the required seeds for planting, as they have spent all the farming capital during the lockdown.

In tears, Malama Yandutse said, "The future of my children's education depends on the outcome of our outcry for support. This farm is the main source for their school fees and our daily livelihood: if we did not farm only God knows what will happen to us."

Like other women farmers with similar experience in the state, under COVID-19 pandemic, Yandutse also pleaded for assistance.