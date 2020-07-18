Nigeria: FG Gives School Owners July 29 to Meet Guidelines

The Federal Government has given school owners in the country up to 29 July, 2020 to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the director of Information, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong.

According to him, the minister of state for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who stated this in his office in Abuja, said the ministry, having consulted widely, has in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control,(NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group, developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Nwajuiba urged schools to undertake self-assessment and send feedback to state ministries of education, not later than 29 July, 2020.

"Thereafter, consultations with relevant stakeholders will be held to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening or otherwise.

"A copy of the summary of the guidelines is attached. Furthermore, the minister said, having taken the painful but necessary decision not to reopen schools without necessary preparations to ensure the safety of students and teachers, the Federal Ministry of Education has continued consultations with stakeholders, and a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance shall be put in place.

"Since Tuesday last week, we have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector, including commissioners of education in all the states of the federation, the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria,(APSON), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools,(NAPPS), provosts of colleges of education, rectors of polytechnics, Vice Chancellors of Universities, some State Governors, and development partners."

On WAEC, Nwajuiba said the government met with WAEC on Monday and have agreed to further consult with four other countries on a new examination date.

"We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and note the divergent views expressed on the matter.

"Parents should be rest assured that the safety of our students and teachers is paramount as we work assiduously towards speedy reopening of our schools for the exit classes to take external examinations," he added.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the guidelines which has been issued few days ago covered four thematic areas which include, staying home and learning safely, before schools and learning facilities reopen, reopening process and conditions for safety when learning facilities are reopened.