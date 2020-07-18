Niger: Illegal Entry - Niger Republic Deports 42 Nigerians

18 July 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Katsina State Command of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has received 42 Nigerians being repatriated for illegal entry into the Republic of Niger en route Europe.

NIS Spokesman, Mr Sunday James, gave the number in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

James said that they were repatriated to Nigeria through the Kongolam Control Post.

He further explained that the affected Nigerians, between 18 and 35 years, evaded immigration clearance and crossed the border to enter into the Republic of Niger.

According to the NIS spokesman, a Federal High Court in Katsina had sentenced 12 out of the 42 Nigerians for illegal entry into the Republic of Niger en route Europe.

"Justice Hadiza Shagari, while ruling in the judgment, directed that the suspects should either pay N50, 000 fine or be remanded in the correctional centre for three months.

"The remaining 30 offenders will soon be docked in court on completion of charges against them, " he stated.

The Comptroller-General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, in a reaction to the development, directed that the rest 30 persons be tried without further delay.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.