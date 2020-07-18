Nigeria: Curtailing Nigeria's Teeming Population Through Unrestricted Access to Family Planning

There is growing call for unrestricted access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services by every woman to curb Nigeria's teeming population, projected to rise at an average of six million yearly, according to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB).

Stakeholders who are pushing the advocacy strongly believe that the strategy would curtail the country's fertility rate which is put at 5.7, above both the continent's and global average rate.

The latest Population Reference Bureau (PRB) report revealed the fourth most fertile African country with its population projected to grow by an average of 500,000 monthly and a further six million increase yearly.

The '2020 World Population Data Sheet' released by the PRB to mark the World Population Day and made available to Saturday Leadership put Nigeria's Population at 206.1 million, noting that the figure would reach almost 300 million in 15 years' time.

The PRB data also estimated that Nigeria's population would reach 295.0 million by mid-2035 and surpass 401.3 million in 2050, even as the country is among seven African countries leading with worrisome fertility rates.

According to the data, Nigeria is occupying an unenviable fourth position among the countries' continent in fertility rate.

Further, the country exceeded both the Continent's and global average Total Fertility Rate (TFR) which is 4.4 and 2.3 respectively.

Specifically, the PRB data showed that among four African countries, Nigeria is fourth after Benin Republic with fertility rate of 5.7, Mali - 6.3 and Niger - 7.1.

Odoh Diego Okenyodo, a data analyst, worried that despite the country's birth rate which is also two times higher than its death rate, not all women of reproductive age who need modern family planning have access to it.

Okenyodo who is also a media trainer, while analysing the PRB data at an 'Online Data Driven Reporting Workshop' by Pathfinder International on Tuesday, lamented the socioeconomic implications of the country's escalating population amid growing fertility rate.

Indeed, stakeholders reason that providing full access to SRH services to women, including family planning when they need it would cut the rate of fertility and unintended pregnancies.

Also, bemoaning the gap in unmet needs in family planning was Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International.

Amin-Bello said the PRB showed that only 17 percent of married women between the ages of 15 and 49 are using all methods of family planning in the country.

The data confirmed that only 12 percent women in the same age bracket of reproduction are using modern methods of family planning, while only 34 percent demands for modern contraception are satisfied in the country.

It further revealed that Nigeria's births per 1000 population is 37, while its deaths per 1000 population is 12, while only 34 percent of women gain satisfaction in their needs for modern methods.

In addition, it reported that the percentage rate of natural increase of Nigeria's population is 2.5 percent, adding that the country has an infant mortality rate of 67 percent.

The programme advisor noted that there are growing threats to the health and rights of women and girls following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reproductive health expert spoke recently during a zoom meeting to mark the World Population Day (WPD) organised by her organisation, titled, 'WPD: Sustaining Sexual and Reproductive Health Services During COVID-19 Pandemic.'

She observed that COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay in clearing some contraceptive commodities from the port due to restriction of movement and non-compliance with the government's directive on continued normal port operations.

Also, there were delays in the national distribution of contraceptives to the 36 states and FCT as well as in the last-mile distribution of commodities, leading to stock out in the health facilities, hence uptake of FP services sharply declined, she noted.

She urged governments to ensure full access to SRH care services for all women without discrimination, with specific attention to women at risk of Gender-based Violence (GBV) and other vulnerable groups.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a separate forum, Dr. Omotosho Omosehin, assistant representative and Lagos State coordinator, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said improved access to healthcare services by women, who are in their reproductive age, noting it is fuelling unintended pregnancies in Nigeria.

Omosehin explained that during the lockdown, many women and girls were unable to access family planning services due to the restriction of movement and fear of contracting COVID-19.

Quoting the recent report by his agency, the expert said that over 47 million women could lose access to contraception in 114 low- and middle-income countries due to disruptions to health services occasioned by the multiple impacts of the pandemic.

The UNFPA representative also urged the federal government to prioritise public health noting that prevention was better than cure. Unarguably, family planning remains an important tool to manage fertility rate and avert population explosion.