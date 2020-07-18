Nigeria: N/Delta Groups Back PMB Over Forensic Audit of NDDC

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) and Niger Delta Ex-Agitator Forum (NDEF) have declared their support for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

LEADERSHIP had previously reported that amid the crisis rocking the NDDC, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave directives for better coordination among security and investigating agencies with the National Assembly to bring about sanity in the system.

A statement by the groups signed by the coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Chinedu Livinus and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja yesterday, said they viewed with strong dismay the apparent distraction, and disruption of the audit by the National Assembly.

It said the distraction of the speculative probe was aimed at shielding the people responsible for the rot at the commission.

The statement read in part: "The recent altercations between the IMC of the NDDC and House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by its chair, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, leading to the staging of a walkout by the MD, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, and his team, leaves more to be desired.

"No one can and should be a judge in his own case. To this end, Olubunmi had no moral right to preside over an alleged corruption inquiry. Hence, Prof. Pondei and his team were justified because they had no confidence in him and his team."