Nigeria's Inflation Hits 12.56 Percent in June

18 July 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By By Mark Itsibor

The consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 per cent (year-on-year) in June 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. The new figure is 0.16 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (12.40 per cent).

The hike in the headline inflation was largely driven by food prices.

Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.21 per cent in June 2020.

This is 0.04 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (1.17 percent).

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending June 2020, over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.90 per cent, representing a 0.11 per cent point increase from 11.79 per cent recorded in May 2020.

The NBS data also showed that urban inflation rate increased by 13.18 per cent (year-on-year) in June 2020, from 13.03 per cent recorded in May 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.99 per cent in June 2020, from 11.83 per cent in May 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.23 per cent in June 2020, up by 0.05 from 1.18 per cent recorded in May 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.19 per cent in June 2020, up by 0.03 from the rate recorded in May 2020 (1.16 per cent).

The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 12.50 per cent in June 2020. This is higher than 12.36 per cent reported in May 2020, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in June 2020 was 11.36 per cent compared to 11.26 per cent recorded in May 2020.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.