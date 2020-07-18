Nigeria: Supreme Court Victory - Diri to Appoint Commissioners Soon

The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has promised to announce the appointment of state commissioners and aides soon, and restore his administration back on track to deliver good governance to the people.

He made this known during a church thanksgiving service at the King of Glory Chapel, Yenagoa to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the suit filed by the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, against his emergence, saying he would soon constitute his cabinet and put governance on track.

Diri, however, said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, not the court cases against his emergence, stalled governance and socio-economic activities in the state, adding, "when my cabinet is set up, government will place premium on the development of trade, industry, investment, and small and medium scale enterprises in order to empower the people and boost the local economy."

Diri, who was joined by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly and other legislators, top government functionaries, PDP stalwarts among others, expressed gratitude to people of the state for their support and encouragement, adding he never expected the display of love and warm reception when he arrived the state as late as 9pm.