Kenya: University of Nairobi Is Seventh in Africa - Survey

18 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Raballa

The University of Nairobi has been ranked the seventh most popular institution of higher learning in Africa, but South African universities still rule the continent.

This is a slight improvement compared to last year's ranking that placed UoN at position eight in a non-academic classification that, among others, takes into account universities delivering courses predominantly in a traditional, face-to-face, non-distance education format.

According to the 2020 Top 200 Universities in Africa report by uniRank, the first six universities are all from South Africa, led by the University of Pretoria. Others are University of Cape Town, University of Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosh University.

The ranking also looks at chartered academic institutions, licensed or accredited by the appropriate higher education-related organisation in each country.

Kenyan universities that also made it to the list include Kenyatta University (16), St Paul's University (53), Jomo Kenyatta university of Agriculture and Technology (61), United States International University-Africa (75) and Strathmore University at position 81.

Others are Moi (109), Mount Kenya (131), Egerton (148), as well as Catholic University of Eastern Africa (159), Technical University of Kenya (171) and Africa Nazarene University (185).

At the global scale, US-based academic institutions scooped over half of the slots in the top 200 ranking, led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.