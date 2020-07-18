Kenya: University of Nairobi Is Seventh in Africa - Survey

The University of Nairobi has been ranked the seventh most popular institution of higher learning in Africa, but South African universities still rule the continent.

This is a slight improvement compared to last year's ranking that placed UoN at position eight in a non-academic classification that, among others, takes into account universities delivering courses predominantly in a traditional, face-to-face, non-distance education format.

According to the 2020 Top 200 Universities in Africa report by uniRank, the first six universities are all from South Africa, led by the University of Pretoria. Others are University of Cape Town, University of Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosh University.

The ranking also looks at chartered academic institutions, licensed or accredited by the appropriate higher education-related organisation in each country.

Kenyan universities that also made it to the list include Kenyatta University (16), St Paul's University (53), Jomo Kenyatta university of Agriculture and Technology (61), United States International University-Africa (75) and Strathmore University at position 81.

Others are Moi (109), Mount Kenya (131), Egerton (148), as well as Catholic University of Eastern Africa (159), Technical University of Kenya (171) and Africa Nazarene University (185).

At the global scale, US-based academic institutions scooped over half of the slots in the top 200 ranking, led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology.