East Africa: Sixth Nyege Nyege Festival Goes Digital

With mass social gatherings in Uganda still restricted due to Covid-19, the organisers of the Nyege Nyege International Music Festival have drawn up plans to hold a virtual music party this year.

According to the organisers, this year's edition will combine a Covid-19 safe party with a digital experience, showcasing music co-curated by 20 collectives from across Africa.

Nyege Nyege is going all-in this year, collaborating with collectives from across the continent to present a pan-African music and art showcase via a digital platform developed by African Digital Art (ADA)," said the organisers in a statement.

"The festival will explore a combination of a digital experience and in-person event, hosting its signature party in Uganda, while connecting with 25 collectives and many more remote watch parties, all in full compliance with Covid-19 safety measures," they add.

Featured artistes will include Singeli, Mchiriku and Sebene from Tanzania; Dennery Segment from Santa Lucia, Gqom and House from South Africa; Balani from Mali; Coupe Decale from Cote d'Ivoire; Kuduro and Afrohouse from Angola; Gengetone and Metal from Kenya; Elone from Gabon; Hip-hop from Kigali to Ouagadougou and Abidjan and Maloya from Reunion Island.

Complementing the line-up will be special showcases curated by Sahel Sounds in Niger and Mauritania; Nadah El Shazly in Egypt; LaSunday in Cote d'Ivoire; Sun-El World and Pussy Party in South Africa; Jakaranda Festival in Zimbabwe and Jowaa Asokpor Corner in Ghana.

The digital experience will be orchestrated by Violaine Le Fur and will include Cameroonian performance and dance collectives Modaperf, and Zora Snake Compagnie, among others.

Principe from Lisbon, Moonshine from Quebec, Jookoo from Barcelona, AS A SS and Al Hara from Palestine will also join the party.

There will be live performances by Ugandan stars such as the legendary Afrigo Band, Jose Chameleon, Cindy, Fulu Miziki, Ecko Bazz, Duma, Otim Alpha, MC Yallah, HHY and Kampala Unit, Congo Tekno Ensemble, Nakibembe Embaire Troupe, Watmon Group, Nilotika Cultural Ensemble, Kalalu, Maata, Kadodi Troupe and Ekuka.

There will be a showcase of Kadongo Kamu (traditional Buganda folk music). The Ugandan traditional troupes will be curated by Samuel Kisakye aka Don Zilla.

DJ sets will come from Kampire, Catu Diosis, Slikback, Decay, Afrorack, Turkana, Authentically Plastic, Don Zilla, Faizal Mostrixx, Rey Sapienz, Hibotep, Chrisman, Candidly Reign, Oyisse, Moroto Heavy Industries, Morghiana HZ, DJ Yan, NSASI, Makossiri, Houdini, Dark Meme, G-low, Ras Clan International, The CEE, AO The Walker, DJ Raffa, Mo The Music Collector, Nasselow, Selecta Jay, Ciza, Kas baby, EDN, Zizuke, Acid AB, Dj Final, Seke Seke, Tshe Tshe, Le Meilleur, 2Ballz, and DJ Kemishan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the organisers, the event will also feature comedy, fashion, film and digital art.

This year's digital Nyege Nyege edition will be held from September 3-6, at a venue tol be announced soon. Ticket information will be available from July 15 on: www.nyegenyege.com.

The festival's digital platform has been created in collaboration with Kenyan artist, cultural pioneer and African Digital Art founder Jepchumba. She has devised a unique interface based on the forest on the Nile that hosts Nyege Nyege.

The organisers promise the event will be a game changer in the online event space.