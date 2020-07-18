Somalia: Jubaland Police Foil Attack After Seizing Ieds in Kismayo

18 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jubaland state forces have arrested two alleged Al-Shabaab militants during an operation in Kismayo, the southern port city on Saturday.

The regional police seized explosive devices, including grenades and other bomb-making materials such as wires and electronics, according to the local officials.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group is accused of planning attacks in the town, which serves currently as the interim capital of Jubaland state of Somalia.

Last week, the city was hit by a grenade attack targeted a busy restaurant, killing at least two people and wounding several others, all civilians per police statement.

Despite losing control of the key strategic areas in Somalia following an offensive by the Somali National Army backed by AMISOM forces and US air support.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.