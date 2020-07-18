Somalia: Jubaland Police Foil Attack After Seizing Ieds in Kismayo

Jubaland state forces have arrested two alleged Al-Shabaab militants during an operation in Kismayo, the southern port city on Saturday.

The regional police seized explosive devices, including grenades and other bomb-making materials such as wires and electronics, according to the local officials.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group is accused of planning attacks in the town, which serves currently as the interim capital of Jubaland state of Somalia.

Last week, the city was hit by a grenade attack targeted a busy restaurant, killing at least two people and wounding several others, all civilians per police statement.

Despite losing control of the key strategic areas in Somalia following an offensive by the Somali National Army backed by AMISOM forces and US air support.